Actor Kiara Advani, who is currently vacationing in the Maldives with rumoured beau and actor Siddharth Malhotra, treated her fans to an alluring picture of herself on Saturday. The 'Kabir Singh' actor took to Instagram to share a stunning picture, which features her posing in front of tropical trees of the exotic location. She sported a sleek cut red beach dress with a grey shade headscarf. After Leaving Mumbai With Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Shares an Exotic Pic From Maldives

The picture that captures the 'Good Newwz' actor accessorising her look with dashing sunglasses and loose hair garnered more than one lakh likes within six minutes of being posted. Earlier, Advani posted a captivating picture from her first day of the trip, which hogged the limelight on social media as she indicated that she would ring in the New Year in Maldives. Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra, Rumoured Couple Of B-Town, Spotted Heading Out Of Mumbai Ahead Of New Year! (View Pics)

Kiara Advani's Candid Pic From Maldives Vacation

On the work front, Kiara Advani recently wrapped up the shoot for Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jug Jeeyo', which she had been shooting in Chandigarh.