New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Actor Kiara Advani, who is currently vacationing in the Maldives, on Wednesday, treated her fans to a steaming picture of herself from the beachside expressing that she is eyeing 2021.

The 'Kabir Singh' actor took to Instagram to share her stunning picture facing the sea. She adorned shimmery golden coloured backless dress and a jute hat in her hand.

The 'Fugly' actor chose to keep her hair loose as they flow wind the wind with the scenic blue sea forming the perfect backdrop to the picture.

"Lookin at you 2021," she wrote in the caption indicating that she will be ringing in the year in the Maldives.

This comes two days after Advani wrapped up the shoot for Raj Mehta's 'Jug Jug Jeeyo.' She had been shooting for the film in Chandigarh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)