It was a dream-come-true moment for Bollywood fans when President Droupadi Murmu presented the National Award for Best Actor to Shah Rukh Khan for his role in Atlee's 2023 blockbuster Jawan. The honour was extra special as it marked the actor's first in his 33-year acting journey. SRK shared the award with Vikrant Massey for his performance in 12th Fail. Shah Rukh Khan is now gearing up for his next film titled King with Siddharth Anand. Recently leaked images from the sets of King have taken the internet by storm. ‘Happy and Innocent Like School Children’: Shah Rukh Khan Struggles To Wear His National Film Award Medal, Rani Mukerji Helps Him; Netizens React to Viral Moment (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan’s New Leaked Images From ‘King’ Set Spark Buzz

Shah Rukh Khan, who was busy with the promotions of his son Aryan Khan's directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has commenced shooting for his next film King, and fans can't keep calm. Amid the excitement, a new picture of SRK has surfaced online in which he can be seen standing on a dock near a ship with a gun in his hand.

SRK is seen in a black suit and sunglasses, holding a gun, hinting at a high-octane action sequence. The pictures have sparked fresh excitement among fans, who are eagerly waiting to see the actor return to the big screen in his action avatar. The new pictures come just days after his salt and pepper look from the film sets had gone viral.

SRK’s New Leaked Photos From ‘King’ Set

If this is just a leak, imagine what the #King will do !!🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/JLN8uzTNI8 — Ruhi (@Ruhi_SRKGIRL) September 28, 2025

Makers of ‘King’ Request Fans To Refrain From Sharing or Reacting to Leaked Content

Amid the ongoing leaks from the King sets, makers of the Siddharth Anand actioner requested fans to refrain from sharing or reposting any pictures or videos from the set. They wrote, "We all know how excited everyone is to witness the next magical look of our King, but let's not spoil the surprise." ‘King’: Shah Rukh Khan’s Striking Grey-Hair Look From Siddharth Anand’s Upcoming Action Thriller Leaked Online? Fans Express Excitement Over Viral Photo on Reddit.

More About ‘King’

Siddharth Anand took charge as the director of King after Sujoy Ghosh exited the project. It marks Suhana Khan's first project with her dad following her acting debut with The Archies in 2023. The ensemble cast also features Abhishek Bachchan, Abhay Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, among others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2025 09:23 PM IST.