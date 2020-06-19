Actress Kirti Kulhari has started dubbing for her next film, which is tentatively titled "Shaadistan". In a photograph Kirti shared on Instagram, she can be seen in a dubbing studio. "No am never this happy about dubbing... But I will tell you what I actually feel happy about when I get called to dub," Kirti wrote alongside the image. She shared that the project is close to completion. Kirti Kulhari Gets 1 Million Followers on Instagram, Says ‘My Chai Still Tastes the Same’

"The fact that the project is quite quite close to completion and it's going to be out soon. So yes a film is coming your way very soon... Tentatively titled #Shaadistan. Hope you guys have been good... Loads of love," she added. World Environment Day 2020: Kirti Kulhari Explains How Respecting Mother Nature Is Our Only Quest of Survival

Check Out Kirti Kulhari's Instagram Post

On the work front, Kirti will next be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's mystery thriller "The Girl On The Train". The film also features Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari. The film, which was slated to release in May, is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie "The Girl On The Train", which is based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2020 01:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).