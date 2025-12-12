Mumbai, December 12: Actress Parul Gulati recently got emotional while speaking about the challenges she has faced in her career, especially dealing with rejections.

Opening up in a heartfelt moment, the actress spoke about the release of her first Hindi theatrical film, “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.” Taking to her Instagram handle, Parul posted a video of her where she is seen getting emotional while talking about her debut movie. For the caption, she wrote, “15 years of long wait…. Is it too long… is it too little i don’t know but whenever i would get rejected for projects i would always think something might be wrong in me and mumma would remind me - no nishu there is something better written for you and today i have faith in the almighty & in my kismat.” 'Four More Shots Please! Season 4': Kirti Kulhari Calls Final Chapter the Most Meaningful Experience of Her Career (Watch Video).

Parul Gulati Breaks Down in Tears

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, Parul Gulati reflected on her journey and shared, “I have worked my way up from nothing but hope, belief, and the willingness to start over, again and again. There were years when the phone didn’t ring, when auditions didn’t go my way, when I felt like maybe this dream wasn’t mine to live. I tried different paths, I built a business, I learned how to stand on my own feet.” ‘Single Papa’ Review: Kunal Kemmu Is Delightful in This Heartwarming and Pleasing Netflix Comedy Series (LatestLY Exclusive).

“But the voice and desire inside of me never stopped wanting to see myself on the big screen. Today, after 15 years, that wish has finally come true. These tears you see are not of sadness, they are the tears of someone who never stopped trying, even when it hurt. I am proud of this journey, of its scars, of its surprises, and of where it has brought me today.” Parul Gulati’s first Hindi film, “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2” stars Kapil Sharma in the lead role. The romantic comedy was released in theatres on 12 December 2025.

