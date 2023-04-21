Farhad Samji directorial Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released in cinema halls today (April 21). Since then, the Bollywood film has been trending on Twitter. Starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, the flick is a remake of Tamil hit Veeram. Having said that, as per early reviews, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is garnering mixed reactions from critics. However, unfortunately, within few hours of its release in theatres, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has got leaked online. The film is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the show to watch online. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer: ‘Bhaijaan’ Salman Khan Promises Action, Romance and Drama in the Film, Co-Starring Pooja Hedge and Venkatesh (Watch Video).

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Watch Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a flick and these online leaks of popular films need severe action.

Lastly, apart from the leads, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jagapathi Babu among others playing key roles.

