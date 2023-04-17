Ahead of the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the makers unveiled a fun song titled ''O Balle Balle''. Music for "Balle Balle" is composed by Sukhbir. Kumaar is the lyricist, with choreography by Jani Master and the background vocals by Sukhbir. The song features Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, Siddharth Nigam and Jassie Gill. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Song ‘O Balle Balle’: Salman Khan Grooves With Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal and Others in This Vibrant Punjabi Number (Watch Video).

In the song, we can see actors grooving to the Punjabi beats. Sharing the video, Salman wrote, "#OBalleBalle Song Out Now." "O Balle Balle'' is high on energy and brings Punjabi dance beats with a modern fusion. Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, and Vijender Singh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 21.

The makers recently unveiled the film's trailer. The trailer begins with the romantic chemistry between Salman Khan and Pooja Hedge. He is seen thrashing goons in order to protect his love and his family. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Song Yentamma Teaser: Salman Khan Drops Glimpse of New Track with Venkatesh and It Already Looks a Banger! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Song Here:

Salman could be heard saying "Jab ek non violent aadmi ke peeche, violent aadmi pad jaaye...tab us non violent aadmi ke saamne ek boht hi violent aadmi ko khada hona zaroori hai." Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan marks the return of Salman to big screen after four years.