There are some lists that break you down while writing them. For this writer, this list is such. On May 31, 2022, singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, more popularly known as KK, passed away in Kolkata after being in the city for a concert. He was 53. If you are someone who has grown up drinking in Bollywood's music of the '90s and the '2000s, it would be hard to miss a song by this gentleman and the owner of one of the most melodious voices you have ever heard. From Rockford's "Yaaron" to Bachna Ae Haseeno's "Khuda Jaane", KK has sung some of the most melodious ditties this side of the millenium. His demise is a true loss for all music lovers. Singer KK Dies After Live Performance in Kolkata: Bollywood Playback Singer Passes Away at The Age of 53.

It is hard to curate his best songs, but we must filter out some very favourites as we compile 20 of our most loved KK songs. He might have gone, but KK has left for us a treasure cove of lilting songs for which we are always grateful for him.

"Yaaron" (Album: Rockford)

Composer: Leslie Lewis

The most soulful friendship anthem ever composed and sung...

"Pal" (Album: Pal)

Composer: Lesle Lewis

It is hard to hold back tears if you are listening to this song now... KK Dies at 53: Video From Singer's Last Concert in Kolkata Where He Sings 'Hum Rahe Ya Na Rahe Kal' Is Going Viral and It Is Breaking His Fans' Hearts.

"Tadap Tadap Ke Is Dil" (Album: Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam)

Composer: Ismail Durbar

The most heartbreaking song ever...

"Sach Keh Raha Hai" (Album: Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein)

Composer: Harris Jayaraj

The go-to song for every male who nursed a broken heart, perhaps even now...

"Tu Aashiqui Hai" (Album: Jhankaar Beats)

Composer: Vishal-Shekhar

The best song of an awesome soundtrack...

"Awaarapan Banjarapan" (Album: Jism)

Composer: MM Keeravani

Before he gave rousing scores to SS Rajamouli movies, MM Keeravani did some soulful songs in Bollywood, and this melancholy ditty, sung by KK, is one of his best compositions here.

"Chand Ki Roshni" (Album: Home Delivery)

Composer: Vishal-Shekhar

A beautiful underrated track from a forgotten comedy...

"Aashayein" (Album: Iqbal)

Composer: Salim-Sulaiman

Your heart and your ambitions still rouse when you hear this amazing inspiring track!

"Le Chale" (Album: My Brother.... Nikhil)

Composer: Vivek Philips

Another underrated song from an underrated film. Add this to your playlist if you love soulful melodies.

"Maine Dil Se Kaha" (Album: Rog)

Composer: MM Keeravani

The heartbreak when you realise that the singer and the actor in this track are both no more...

"Dheemey Dheemey" (Album: Bas Ek Pal)

Composer: Vivek Philip

This whole soundtrack is quite lovely with KK singing most of the tracks, but this track is an absolute standout. Singer KK Dies at 53: Ajay Devgn, Shirley Setia, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Other Celebs Tweet Their Condolences Over the 'Pal' Singer's Demise.

"Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai" (Album: Gangster)

Composer: Pritam

An easy melody that plays with your heart, and KK's soulful vocals doing rest of the magic...

"Ek Nazar Mein Bhi" (Album: Taxi No 9211)

Composer: Vishal–Shekhar

A peppy track that was quite the hit then, but deserves more listeners now...

"Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai" (Album: Woh Lamhe...)

Composer: Pritam

Not exactly an original track, but for KK's voice, we forgive that misdemeanor...

"Labon Ko" (Album: Bhool Bhulaiyaa)

Composer: Pritam

For some reason, Pritam didn't borrow this beautiful song in the sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

"Alvida" (Album: Life in a... Metro)

Composer: Pritam

"Hum Bhi Kar Chale Alvida", there's KK bidding us goodbye... What a mellifluous track!

"Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar" (Album: MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar)

Composer: Vipin Mishra

A lovely gem of a track in an underrated soundtrack...

"Aankhon Mein Teri" (Album: Om Shanti Om)

Composer: Vishal-Shekhar

KK's gushy vocals made us fall in love with Deepika Padukone...

"Khuda Jaane" (Album: Bachna Ae Haseeno)

Composer: Vishal-Shekhar

VS did reserve some of their best melodies for KK, didn't they?

"Dil Kyun Ye Mera" (Album: Kites)

Composer: Rajesh Roshan

The movie might not be among Hrithik Roshan best works, but it has one of the actor's best romantic tracks, and it is, of course, sung beautifully by our very dear KK. We will miss you, KK, rest in peace!

