Noted Bollywood singer KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath) passed away at the age of 53 in Kolkata after suffering from a heart attack. He was performing at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata today. It was a program by Vivekananda College. He was rushed to a private hospital in Kolkata where he was declared brought dead. A video is going viral on social media in which we can see KK singing "Hum Rahe Ya Na Rahe Kal" few hours before his tragic death.

Hum rahe ya na rahe kal - KK sung this at his Kolkata performance few hours before his tragic death. #RIPKKpic.twitter.com/IF2uu5gVUp — Javed (@JoySRKian_2) May 31, 2022

