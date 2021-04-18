Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty has shared a heart-warming birthday message for her rumoured beau KL Rahul on Sunday. She says she is grateful to have the cricketer in her life. Athiya posted a string of pictures with Rahul on Instagram. In the images, the two are seen making goofy expressions as they pose for mirror selfies. KL Rahul Spotted With Rumoured Girlfriend Athiya Shetty During a Get Together With Robin Uthappa and His Wife (See Pics).

Athiya captioned it: "Grateful for you, happy birthday." The actress's father and actor Suniel Shetty commented : "Truly" along with a black heart emoji. Rahul and Athiya have constantly shown love on social media. However, the two have not officially confirmed their relationship. Athiya Shetty Shares an Unseen Photo With Rumoured Beau KL Rahul on a Fan’s Request, Sends the Internet Into a Frenzy.

Athiya Shetty's Birthday Post For Beau KL Rahul

Rahul is currently busy with the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL). He is the captain of the team Punjab Kings. Athiya was last seen on screen in the 2019 film "Motichoor Chaknachoor", a comedy-drama, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

