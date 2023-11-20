The upcoming episode of the popular streaming chat show Koffee With Karan will see the Student of the Year actors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan reuniting at the controversial couch. This time, they are set to spill the beans and take a trip down memory lane as they arrive in style to grace the couch and guarantee to bring a dose of laughter and entertainment. Koffee With Karan Season 8: Varun Dhawan Calls Karan Johar ‘Ghar Tode’; Sidharth Malhotra Jokes About SOTY Co-Actor’s ‘Big Ass’.

The makers of the show also released the episodic promo of the show on Monday. The video shows show host Karan Johar welcoming the actors on the couch, as he says: "They’re ideal husbands to the world, but on my couch, these boys are nothing but just Ken’s without their Barbies." Koffee With Karan Season 8: Kareena-Alia, Sidharth-Janhvi-Varun, Rani-Kajol, Vicky Kaushal – Fresh Lineup of Guests To Spill Their Secrets.

Talking about how Karan Johar initiates controversies, Varun Dhawan said: "In my dad’s film there is a character called Shaadiram GharJode. He is Karan Johar ghar tode." The video also shows Karan Johar asking Sid: "One thing Varun has that you don’t?" Quirky as ever, Sidharth Malhotra answers: "A big ass." "He has a bubble butt," adds Karan. Koffee with Karan season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.