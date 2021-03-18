Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan posed for the cameras along with actor Kunal Kapoor after a screening of the upcoming film Koi Jaane Na. Kunal posted a collage of pictures with Aamir on social media on Wednesday afternoon. The photographs also had the other cast members, including actress Amyra Dastur. Koi Jaane Na Song Har Funn Maula: Aamir Khan And Elli Avram's Synchronised Moves Are Sizzling And Catchy (Watch Video).

"The journey of bringing a film to an audience is always very challenging but it becomes easier when you work with people you admire and enjoy being around. Koi jaane na is set for release soon and I hope the audience will be smiling when they leave the theatre, like we did after the first preview last night," wrote Kunal, along with the photographs. Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam’s Song Har Funn Maula From Koi Jaane Na To Be Out on March 10!

Check Out Kunal Kapoor's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kapoor (@kunalkkapoor)

Aamir has made a special appearance in the film. He is part of the song 'Har Funn Maula'. Kunal and Aamir will be sharing the screen after 15 years. They were seen together in the film Rang De Basanti. The film is a psychological thriller and has been directed by Amin Hajee, who shot to fame playing Baagha the mute drummer in Lagaan. The film is slated to hit the screens on April 2.

