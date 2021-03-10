Koi Jaane Na's song Har Funn Maula had made many wonder what it will be all about as a still from the song had Aamir Khan in it. Elli Avram and Aamir looked quite sizzling. Now the song has released and we can say, their synchronised moves are quite catchy. While Elli looks natural with her steps, Aamir seems quite focused on not taking a single wrong step. We agree that's a smart choreography.

Check out the Aamir Khan and Elli Avram song from Koi Jaane Na here...

