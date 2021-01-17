Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has shared a tip on how and when to take the perfect picture. Kriti posted a picture on her Instagram Stories, where she is seen sitting in a restaurant dressed in a white sweater. "When the light is perfect It's time for a picture," she wrote as the caption. The actress is all set to start shooting for the upcoming film Bachchan Pandey starring Akshay Kumar. Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey Goes on Floor in Jaisalmer; Kriti Sanon, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sons Give Clap for First Shot (View Pics)

She has also finished shooting for her next with actor Rajkummar Rao for Abhishek Jain's upcoming comedy Second Innings. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia, and is scheduled to release next year. Kriti Sanon Is Getting Her Strength Back After Recovering from COVID-19 by Working Out in the Gym (Watch Video)

Check Out Kriti Sanon's Instagram Story Below:

Kriti Sanon's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti's other upcoming film is Mimi, Laxman Utekar's film that casts her as a young surrogate mother alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak.

