Akshay Kumar's next big release in Laxmmi Bomb, a remake of Tamil hit, Kanchana. The film was earlier announced for a theatrical release but keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent shutting down of multiplexes and theatre screens, its producers decided to opt for an OTT premiere instead. The film will now release on November 9 on Disney+ Hotstar and its trailer is coming sooner than you expected. Khiladi Kumar took to his Twitter account to make the big announcement and we are hella excited.

Akshay Kumar and Laxmmi Bomb team have decided to unveil the film's trailer on Friday, October 9. Yes, that's exactly a month before its online release. "Hassoge, darroge aur apne ghar valo ke sath milkar kal sab se bada dhamaka dekhoge! Watch #LaxmmiBomb Trailer coming out tomorrow!" tweeted Akshay while sharing the announcement with his fans. For the ones who don't know, the actor is slightly superstitious when it comes to number 9. Besides being his birthdate, he ensures that all his movies and even their trailers are released and unveiled on the same date. Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar Starrer To Have A Theatrical Release In Australia, New Zealand And UAE On November 9, 2020!

Check Out the Announcement

Akshay has also started working on the film's promotional strategy and his team has planned aggressive campaigning. Akshay will definitely promote his next release on the ongoing IPL 2020 in UAE and is expected to make appearances on different TV shows, the details of which are awaited. Until then, let's start the countdown for October 9.

