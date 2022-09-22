Actress Rasika Dugal, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release Delhi Crime 2, will next be seen in a dramedy titled Little Thomas. Little Thomas is a film directed by National Award-winning director Kaushal Oza. Rasika and Kaushal have previously collaborated on a short film The Miniaturist of Junagadh. Delhi Crime Season 2 Teaser: Shefali Shah and Rasika Dugal Are Back for More in Their Drama Anthology, Set To Release on Netflix Soon! – Watch.

Talking about the new project Rasika said: "Little Thomas is a beautiful and lyrical story about a Goan family." "I have known Kaushal since we were students at FTII. He has a quiet and unique style of storytelling which I am naturally drawn to. Shooting times are always chaotic but I feel we are creating something special." Adhura: Rasika Dugal Wraps Filming on the Supernatural Horror Series.

The production went on floors recently and will be shot across Mumbai and Goa for a month. Rasika's upcoming projects include Mirzapur 3, Adhura, Spike, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, and Fairy Folk.

