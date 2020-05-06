Lockdown Diaries: Madhuri Dixit Spends Time With Her Pet Dog Carmelo (View Pic)

Madhuri Dixit With Her Pet Dog Carmelo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor and ace dancer Madhuri Dixit Nene on Wednesday said that her favourite part of the day during lockdown is when she spends time with her pet dog Carmelo. The 'Dhak-Dhak girl' took to Instagram to post a picture of herself on her story in which she is seen snuggling with her pawed family member. Madhuri Dixit to Return as a Judge for Dance Deewane 3, Auditions to Take Place Online.

"Spending time with Carmelo is #MyFavPartOfTheDay in this lockdown!" she wrote along with the picture. The 52-year-old further asked her fans about their favourite part of the day during the lockdown and wrote, "I would love to know what's yours." World Dance Day: Madhuri Dixit to Host a Two-Day Virtual Dance Festival with Ace Choreographers Farah Khan, Saroj Khan and Birju Maharaj.

Check Out Madhuri Dixit's Instagram Story Below

Madhuri Dixit's Instagram Story With Her Pet Dog (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The 'Dil To Paagal Hai' actor keeps posting pictures and videos of her dog on her social media. She is staying at home and spending time with her family during the lockdown which was imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.