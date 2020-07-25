July 31 will be quite busy for the OTT platforms as many movies are ready to have their digital premieres on that day. There's Shakuntala Devi on Amazon Prime Video, Raat Akeli Hai on Netflix and Lootcase on Disney+ Hotstar. The latter has been busy promoting the film by releasing songs of the movie. It's interesting to see how the OTT platforms are going the exact same route of promoting their recent buys in a similar fashion as the production companies. Today, yet another song from Lootcase was released called Pavitra party and we loved the funk in it. Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Raat Akeli Hai, Kunal Kemmu’s Lootcase – Theatre Clash Shifts To OTT As Three Movies To Come Out On July 31

Pavitra party is sung by Nakash Azia, Keka Ghoshal and Arhaan Hussain Khan. It is composed by Rohan-Vinayak. Arhaan's rap is the distinguishing aspect of this track as it's a kid doing rap. The words are absolutely cool and perky.

Lootcase is a story about a suitcase of money that mistakenly lands in Kunal Kemmu's life and what happens when its real owners want it, by hook or by crook. The trailer saw a good response as some of the moments are quite funny. There have been talks of the film ending up on OTT since last year but later FOX Star Studios announced that Lootcase will release at the theatres. But the COVID-19 impasse has pushed it back on for a digital release.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2020 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).