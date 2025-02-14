Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s debut film, Loveyapa, premiered in theatres on February 7, sparking a wave of excitement among fans. The Gen-Z romantic comedy, with its captivating storyline and fresh pairing, garnered significant attention. Now, the wait is almost over as the film is set for its OTT release, allowing audiences to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. Reports indicate that the official streaming platform for Loveyapa has been confirmed, and fans can soon catch this delightful romantic venture on JioHotstar, ensuring an accessible viewing experience. ‘Loveyapa’ Movie Review: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor Are the Surprise Packages of This Sharp and Witty Romcom (LatestLY Exclusive).

When is ‘Loveyapa’ Releasing on JioHotstar?

According to multiple reports, JioHotstar has acquired the digital rights for Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Following the typical Bollywood release strategy, the film is expected to make its digital debut on the platform approximately two months after its theatrical release, with a possible arrival in late March or early April 2025. Advait Chandan has helmed the film. Aamir Khan’s ‘Cameo’ in ‘Loveyapa’ Explained: Here's How Papa Superstar Appears in Son Junaid Khan’s Big-Screen Debut

Watch 'Loveyapa' Trailer:

'Loveyapa' Box Office & Plot

Loveyapa has reportedly earned INR 6.20 crore in total 8-day cumulative box office collection. This Gen Z film follows a couple, Gaurav and Baani, whose lives take an unexpected turn when they unknowingly swap mobile phones. What starts as a simple mistake rapidly escalates into a series of shocking revelations, uncovering secrets that challenge their trust and threaten the very core of their relationship.

