A few days before the release of his film Loveyapa, director Advait Chandan dropped a bit of a bombshell in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, revealing that Aamir Khan has a cameo in the movie. Loveyapa marks the big-screen debut of Aamir’s son, Junaid Khan (whose first film, Maharaj, was released directly on Netflix), alongside Khushi Kapoor (whose debut, The Archies, also premiered on Netflix). Aamir Khan had also actively promoted the film and graciously hosted special screenings. Aamir Khan Cameo in ‘Loveyapa’ Confirmed: Director Advait Chandan Shares Details of Superstar’s Special Role in Son Junaid Khan’s Big-Screen Debut Movie.

Advait Chandan’s exact words were: "He does. He’s there for two shots. When you watch the film, you’ll definitely see him." That last sentence should have been a hint that this wasn’t going to be your typical starry cameo, where a big name pops in to elevate a film that doesn’t really need it.

So, what exactly is Aamir Khan’s cameo that the director has been teasing? Well, don’t get your hopes up—it’s not exactly a cameo in the traditional sense.

A Nod to 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar'

It’s not Aamir Khan himself, but rather Aamir Khan from his 1992 film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar - or, to be more specific, Aamir as seen in the song "Pehla Nasha" from the movie. And here’s the kicker: you’ve already seen it long before Loveyapa hit theatres, if you’ve watched the song "Rehna Kol".

Watch 'Loveyapa' Song 'Rehna Kol':

In a sequence from the song’s video, set in an open-air theatre, "Pehla Nasha" plays in the background with Aamir Khan on the white screen while his son, Junaid Khan, dances in front. There are two brief moments where this ‘Aamir’ appears on screen, and that’s what we think Advait Chandan was hinting at in his interview. Revisit his words: “He’s there for two shots. When you watch the film, you’ll definitely see him.” Sneaky, indeed! ‘Loveyapa’ Movie Review: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor Are the Surprise Packages of This Sharp and Witty Romcom.

While Loveyapa doesn’t really need an Aamir Khan cameo to work—as anyone who’s seen the film can attest—it’s still a bit of a bummer for those expecting the real deal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2025 10:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).