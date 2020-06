Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene's academy, Dance with Madhuri (DWM), will help people learn something new through a dance summer camp activity. The Summer Dance Camp is designed in such a way that people can select dance forms based on their preference and skills. The 45-day long summer camp, which started on Friday, also provides a competition where audiences can participate by uploading their videos on DWM website, where the winners will be selected basis user voting. Madhuri Dixit to Join Over 25 Music Artistes in a Virtual Concert Titled Music Beyond Borders!

Ten contest winners will get an opportunity to be featured on a special dance video alongside Madhuri and other DWM choreographers. One winner will be crowned DWM Dance Champ 2020. "Summer camps have been an important part of my life and I have learned a lot of new things during those times.

With the ongoing global lockdown, we didn't want people losing an opportunity to learn something new, hence the entire team decided to have a digital summer camp where users can learn something new and also can relieve their stress within the sanctity of their own homes," said Madhuri.

