World Day Against Child Labour: Madhuri Dixit Shares a Needful Message Urging Everyone to Say No to Hiring Minors For Jobs

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit has a strong message against child labour, a practice still rampant in several parts of India. On the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour on Friday, the actress took to Twitter to share her opinion.

"Say NO to child labour. Children belong in schools and loving homes. They are the future and it's our responsibility to safeguard and empower them. Let's lend a helping hand to children in need, our small efforts can make a big difference to their lives #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour," tweeted Madhuri Dixit.

Read Madhuri Dixit's Tweet Below

Say NO to child labour. Children belong in schools & loving homes. They are the future & it's our responsibility to safeguard & empower them. Let's lend a helping hand to children in need, our small efforts can make a big difference to their lives 🙏 #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) June 12, 2020

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit recently released a single titled "Candle" which marks her debut as a singer. Post the lockdown, Madhuri Dixit will resume shooting for the dance reality show "Dance Deewane" where she is one of the judges.

