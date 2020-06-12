Coronavirus in India: Live Map

World Day Against Child Labour: Madhuri Dixit Shares a Needful Message Urging Everyone to Say No to Hiring Minors For Jobs

Bollywood IANS| Jun 12, 2020 05:29 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit has a strong message against child labour, a practice still rampant in several parts of India. On the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour on Friday, the actress took to Twitter to share her opinion. Khal Nayak 2: Madhuri Dixit Responds to Reports of Starring in Her 1993 Film’s Sequel

"Say NO to child labour. Children belong in schools and loving homes. They are the future and it's our responsibility to safeguard and empower them. Let's lend a helping hand to children in need, our small efforts can make a big difference to their lives #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour," tweeted Madhuri Dixit. Madhuri Dixit Thanks Fans as Her Debut Song ‘Candle’ Shoots Up to 7 Plus Million Views

Read Madhuri Dixit's Tweet Below

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit recently released a single titled "Candle" which marks her debut as a singer. Post the lockdown, Madhuri Dixit will resume shooting for the dance reality show "Dance Deewane" where she is one of the judges.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 05:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

