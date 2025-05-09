Virat Kohli, one of the biggest names in the world of cricket, is no stranger to controversies. From his on-field magic to his personal life, the 36-year-old star cricketer frequently makes it to the headlines. Recently, Virat Kohli once again made it to the news after he liked a post shared by social media influencer and actress Avneet Kaur on Instagram, which gained widespread attention from fans. However, he later clarified the same through a statement. The controversy worsened after singer Rahul Vaidya mocked Virat for his explanation on the incident. He even called the cricketer's fans "jokers" for trolling him. Amid all this, Virat Kohli's elder brother Vikas Kohli stepped up and reacted to Rahul Vaidya's comments. ‘Aaj Tak Samajh Mein Nahi Aaya, Bhai Ne Block Kyun Kiya’: Rahul Vaidya Still Clueless Why Virat Kohli Blocked Him on Instagram (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli’s Brother Vikas Kohli Slams Rahul Vaidya for Trolling Cricketer Amid Tense National Situation

Rahul Vaidya initially shared a post on his Instagram, taking a dig at Virat Kohli for blocking him and liking Avneet Kaur's post. The matter escalated after the cricketer's fans started trolling and threatening the singer and his family for seeking attention. While Virat maintained his silence throughout the controversy, his brother Vikas Kohli criticised Rahul Vaidya for not concentrating on his singing and said that he is focused on gaining followers amid the India-Pakistan tension in the country.

Avneet Kaur’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avneet Kaur (@avneetkaur_13)

Taking to Threads, Vikas Kohli wrote, "Bache agar itni mehnat agar apni singing pai karle toh shayad apni mehnatse famous ho jaae... While the whole nation is focused on the current situation of whats going on...this idiot is on a mission to gain followers and become famous taking Virat's name... What a Loser." ‘Ab Pata Chala Virat Kohli Ne Block…’: Netizens REACT As Rahul Vaidya Sings for Anushka Sharma and Kisses Her Hand in Old Video Amid Instagram Block Drama – WATCH.

Vikas Kohli Hits Out at Rahul Vaidya

Vikas kohli is cooking Rahul Vaidya again 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/ivtbKNOuFx — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) May 8, 2025

The whole controversy started on May 2, 2025, after fans noticed that Virat Kohli had liked a bold picture of Avneet Kaur on Instagram. Despite the like being removed, few netizens began to troll and criticise Virat for it. Following this, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru star shared a long not on Instagram explaining the situation.

