From Kanika Kapoor in March to Malaika Arora in September, COVID-19 has grappled one too many celebrity names and the worst thing, it may continue in future. The novel coronavirus has affected over 42 lakh people in India alone and countries across the globe continue to fight the pandemic with restrictions loosening in some sectors. However, in India, now at number two in the list of countries most affected with the virus, the situation is getting worrisome with each passing day. Robert Pattinson Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19, Netizens Say 'Even Batman Isn't Immune to the Bat-Borne Virus'.
After Arjun Kapoor shared his confirmation on getting tested positive for COVID-19, girlfriend, Malaika Arora too confirmed being asymptomatic. The actress took to her Instagram account to share an update with her fans and admirers and inform them about her decision to observe home quarantine. Malaika is the newest name to join the list of celebs who fought their own battle with COVID-19. And on that note, let's take a look at other prominent names who got infected with this virus. COVID-19: Kiran Kumar, Kanika Kapoor, Zoa Morani - List Of Bollywood Celebs Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus in the Past.
Amitabh Bachchan
This morning I have tested CoVid negative and have been discharged fom Hospital. I am back home. I will have to be in solitary quarantine in my room. The grace of the Almighty, the blessings of Ma Babuji, the prayers and duas of near and dear and friends and fans & EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati has made it possible for me to see this day . With folded hands I express my gratitude.🙏
Abhishek Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - Aaradhya Bachchan
✨❤️THANK YOU SO SO MUCH for ALL your Prayers , Concern, Wishes and Love for my darling Angel Aaradhya 🥰🙏❤️and for Pa, Ab ...and me✨TRULY OVERWHELMED and forever indebted...GOD BLESS YOU ALL ❤️✨ALL MY LOVE ALWAYS and Prayers for the well-being of you ALL and all yours... Truly, Deeply and Heartfelt... ❤️Be Well and Be Safe GOD BLESS ✨LOVE YOU All too🙏❤️✨
Malaika Arora
Arjun Kapoor
Himansh Kohli
I have tested positive for #Covid19 and I'm on complete bed rest for the next 2 weeks. Please don't be careless about prevention, you'll wish every second that you weren't infected. Please take care of yourselves and your family and avoid all bogus stigmas attached to the disease. 🙏🏻🌺
Parth Samthaan
The list obviously about the recent names who developed all the coronavirus related symptoms. While many of them fought their battles and returned healthier, here's sending in tons of good wishes to others who are still fighting.
