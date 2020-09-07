From Kanika Kapoor in March to Malaika Arora in September, COVID-19 has grappled one too many celebrity names and the worst thing, it may continue in future. The novel coronavirus has affected over 42 lakh people in India alone and countries across the globe continue to fight the pandemic with restrictions loosening in some sectors. However, in India, now at number two in the list of countries most affected with the virus, the situation is getting worrisome with each passing day. Robert Pattinson Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19, Netizens Say 'Even Batman Isn't Immune to the Bat-Borne Virus'.

After Arjun Kapoor shared his confirmation on getting tested positive for COVID-19, girlfriend, Malaika Arora too confirmed being asymptomatic. The actress took to her Instagram account to share an update with her fans and admirers and inform them about her decision to observe home quarantine. Malaika is the newest name to join the list of celebs who fought their own battle with COVID-19. And on that note, let's take a look at other prominent names who got infected with this virus. COVID-19: Kiran Kumar, Kanika Kapoor, Zoa Morani - List Of Bollywood Celebs Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus in the Past.

Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan

View this post on Instagram Thank you ALL. 🙏🏽 A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Aug 10, 2020 at 9:54am PDT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - Aaradhya Bachchan

Malaika Arora

View this post on Instagram 🙏😷 A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Sep 6, 2020 at 10:54pm PDT

Arjun Kapoor

View this post on Instagram 🙏🏽 A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Sep 6, 2020 at 1:33am PDT

Himansh Kohli

Parth Samthaan

View this post on Instagram Thankyou 😇 A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on Jul 26, 2020 at 5:40am PDT

The list obviously about the recent names who developed all the coronavirus related symptoms. While many of them fought their battles and returned healthier, here's sending in tons of good wishes to others who are still fighting.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2020 02:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).