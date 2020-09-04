After getting glowing reviews for his performance in Tenet, Robert Pattinson's The Batman is one of the most anticipated projects of the actor. Ever since the film's teaser released at DCFandome, Pattinson's vengeful Batman has been on everyone's mind. Although recent reports stated that the actor has tested positive for COVID-19 while shooting for The Batman in London. While initial reports claimed that the film's shoot was halted after a member on the sets tested positive, it is being widely reported that it is the lead actor Pattinson himself who had been isolated now. Is Robert Pattinson the ‘Member’ of The Batman Production Who Tested Positive for COVID-19? – Reports.

Ever since the news of Pattinson testing positive made it to the social media, netizens have gone into a frenzy and have been sending the actors prayers and wishing for his speedy recovery. There are also several netizens who have also found the irony in Pattinson catching coronavirus given that he's 'Batman'. From 'Gotham Needs You' to Edward Cullen's Spanish Influenza, Twitterati have been reacting to the news of Pattinson becoming coronavirus positive in different ways. Here's a look at some of the reactions. Robert Pattinson's The Batman Shoot Paused in UK After Crew Member Tests Positive for COVID-19.

When Batman Catches the Bat Virus:

Even the Batman is Not Immune to the Bat Virus:

Even Batman can't get rid of Batvirus. Get well soon #RobertPattinson. Praying for your good health. #Coronavirus https://t.co/q58C3RNQsP — Tejan Shrivastava (@BeingTeJan) September 4, 2020

Get Well Soon Battinson!

Gotham Needs You, Battinson!

According to Vanity Fair, #RobertPattinson has been tested positive for COVID-19 😥😥 Shoot of #TheBatman halted. Get well soon, Battinson..Gotham needs you 🦇#DCWorldTelugu pic.twitter.com/aMdOhabCuG — DC World Telugu (@DCWorldTelugu) September 4, 2020

That Batman Mask Needs an Upgrade:

I wish Batman wore that mask the right way.😔#RobertPattinson — 𝐭𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐟. (@xMournhub) September 4, 2020

Literally the Bat Man Now?

First Edward Cullen's Spanish Flu, Now Batman's Coronavirus:

Virus Returns to Bat Body!

Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19. Finally the virus returned to the Bat body.#RobertPattinson #Batman — आत्मनिर्भर Rohitswarrior (@Rohitswarrior1) September 4, 2020

All jokes aside, we certainly hope Robert Pattinson gets well soon and returns all safe and healthy to the sets of Matt Reeves' The Batman. We don't know about Gotham but all his fans do need him and hence we wish him a speedy recovery from the novel virus.

