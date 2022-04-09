Actress and television personality Malaika Arora has penned a long note on social media, a week after she met with a car accident. Malaika got into the car accident on April 2 near Mumbai, following which she was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. She was then discharged a day after. She posted a picture on Instagram and thanked the doctors, friends and family members for being there for her. Kareena Kapoor Khan Visits Bestie Malaika Arora’s House to Check on Her Health After the Car Accident (Watch Video).

Malaika wrote: "The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened. "Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff. My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. Arjun Kapoor Visits Girlfriend Malaika Arora at Her Residence as She Recovers After Car Accident (Watch Video).

"They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that. And finally of course the love that came in from my friends, family, my team and my Insta fam was just so reassuring. Moments like these are not epiphanies but strong reminders that we must always offer gratitude to those - known and unknown - who shower you with love and good wishes at a time you need it the most.

"A big heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you for being there making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour." Malaika said that she is on her "road to recovery and I assure you, I'm a fighter and I'll be back before you know it". Malaika was returning home from a fashion event, about which she had even posted updates on her Instagram account, when her driver lost balance and her Range Rover bumped into three cars on the expressway.

Malaika Arora Opens Up About Her Car Accident

She was rushed to Navi Mumbai's Apollo Hospital, where she was said to be recovering well, although shaken by the incident, and was likely to be discharged on Sunday. Apparently, she was resting her head on a cushion, which softened the impact of the accident. The local police have registered an FIR and are investigating the matter.

