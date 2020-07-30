Dancing diva Malaika Arora recently got nostalgic about her childhood with sister Amrita. Reminiscing her childhood days, Malaika shared: "Parents give you direction in life and support you. But our siblings also support us, and that is something we should be happy and proud about." Malaika recalled she used to take care of Amrita when their mother was at work. Malaika Arora Shows the Right Way to Wear a COVID-19 Face Mask (View Post)

"From eating to getting her ready to going to school, I would help her do all her work. I still remember Amrita used to go to the washroom in school after taking permission from her teacher on the condition I was present there. She has been like my own child," said Malaika. India’s Best Dancer: Malaika Arora Shares Experience of Resuming the Dance Reality Show in Times of COVID-19

"Now that she has her own kids, she behaves like my older sister, she gives me advice. We share a close and strong bond. We have had our share of days where we would fight, not speak with each other, but she was always the first one to say sorry whether it was her mistake or not," she added. Malaika opened up about her bond with her sister during the shoot of Sony Entertainment Television's show "India's Best Dancer".

