Malang Song Phir Na Milen Kabhi: Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani Part Ways But Still Miss Each Other in This Slow Track (Watch Video)

Malang Song Phir Na Milen Kabhi (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/T-Series)

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's Malang has already generated a good amount of buzz with its trailer and now the music is making it popular even more. The film's trailer showcased brilliant chemistry between Disha and Aditya and fans are loving their fresh pairing. Malang also stars Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu in lead roles and is expected to be a romantic thriller. After making us dance to the title track, the new song, "Phir Na Milen Kabhi" is a sombre number that has Disha and Aditya's characters reminiscing their good times. Malang Promotions: Disha Patani Unravels Her Angelic Side in a White Ruffled Dress (View Pics).

The song starts off with Aditya's character distancing himself from Disha as he leaves for another town. In the song video, we see their characters missing all the good times they had and is probably also the time that they realise their strong feelings for each other. "Phir Na Milen Kabhi" is a slow track sung beautifully by Ankit Tiwari who is known for such numbers given that he has delivered hits such as "Galliyaan" and "Tu Hai Ke Nahi" in the past. The song has been composed by Tiwari himself and the lyrics have been penned by Prince Dubey.Malang: Aditya Roy Kapur Says He Revisited His Past Through This Mohit Suri Film.

Check Out the Song Video Here:

The previous number also showed Aditya and Disha's characters enjoying adventure sports. The film has been shot in Goa and Mauritius. Recently speaking about the shooting locations, Aditya in an interview said that the Goa shooting schedule reminded him of his younger days when he would spend time there. The actor told PTI, "In my teens, I was footloose and fancy-free. I would spend a lot of time in Goa, so I knew the world. We went to Goa and I showed them the places I would frequent and the thing I would do and we created some interesting things. I found out that there was so much of my past in it."

Malang looks like it will be a revenge drama. The film has been directed by Mohit Suri who previously worked with Aditya for the much-successful Aashiqui 2. Malang is scheduled to hit theatres on February 7.