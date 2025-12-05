Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has wished fashion designer-producer Manish Malhotra on his 59th birthday, calling him “forever handsome, forever young and forever the bestest.” ‘Gustaakh Ishq’: Manish Malhotra Announces Debut Production, Says It Is Born Out of ‘Love, Poetry and Love in All Forms’ (View Post).

Taking to her stories section on Instagram, Kareena shared a selfie with Manish, who stepped into producing films with Gustaakh Ishq.

View Kareena Kapoor Khan's Post:

Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan

She wrote: “Happy birthday forever handsome forever young and forever the bestest…My friend you are Gold Happy birthday Manu...9 to 90 friends forever, @manishmalhotra05.”

Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pehle Jaisa is a romantic drama film directed by Vibhu Puri. The film stars Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi. The film is set in the 1990s and follows a young poet's efforts to revive his father's printing press, but in doing so falls for his mentor’s daughter, forcing him to choose between love and loyalty.

Manish’s next production is Saali Mohabbat starring Radhika Apte. The upcoming who-dunnit marks Tisca Chopra’s debut and also stars Divyenndu Sharma, Anurag Kashyap, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sharat Saxena, Sauraseni Maitra with a special cameo by Kusha Kapila.

Produced by Jio Studios and Manish Malhotra’s Stage5 Production, the film delves into a tense and emotionally charged world where the truth is never as simple as it seems. It will premiere on December 12 on ZEE5.

Talking about Kareena, she was last seen in Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn. It also features Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

Kareena is currently shooting for Daayra with Meghna Gulzar and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Daayra delves deep into the complexities of today’s society, confronting urgent and unsettling truths that resonate with the times.

This gripping crime-drama thriller unravels the timeless conflict between crime, punishment, and justice, with Kareena and Prithviraj bringing raw intensity and gravitas to their powerful roles. Met Gala 2025: Manish Malhotra Walks on High-Fashion Event Carpet, Melds Indian Craft With Global Fashion.

Following the success of Sam Bahadur, this marks Meghna’s next directorial venture, a gripping tale that brings together a powerhouse creative team and a compelling narrative.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram/Kareena Kapoor Khan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2025 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).