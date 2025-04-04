In heartfelt tributes to the iconic actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, B-Town celebs such as Kareena Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Sunny Deol, Manoj Bajpayee, Farhan Akhtar, and several other stalwarts have come together to honor the legendary figure. Known for his remarkable contributions to Indian cinema, the veteran actor's legacy continues to inspire generations. Manoj Kumar Dies: PM Narendra Modi Mourns Veteran Actor’s Demise, Calls Him ‘Icon of Indian Cinema Remembered for His Patriotic Zeal’.

The stars took a moment to reflect on his enduring influence and the timeless impact of his work in the industry. Offering his heartfelt condolences, Sunny Deol shared a post that read, #ManojKumar Sahab gave us characters that were both heroic and human. His films reflected love for the country and its people. An irreplaceable loss for the world of cinema. End of an Era. Om Shanti.”

Sunny Deol Pays Tribute to Manoj Kumar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Taking to his X handle, Manoj Bajpayee wrote, “With the loss of Manoj Kumar Sahab, we bid farewell to a pillar of Hindi cinema. His art celebrated the spirit of India like no other. Deepest condolences to his family and countless admirers. #ManojKumar.” Sharing a photo of the late actor, Farhan Akhtar said, “Woh kaun thi, Gumnaam, Shaheed, Upkar, Purab aur Paschim, Kranti.. the list goes on and on .. thank you for the entertainment and for inspiring generations that followed you. RIP Manoj Kumar ji.” Kareena Kapoor also took to her Instagram stories to mourn the sad demise of Manoj Kumar, who was affectionately known as 'Bharat Kumar' for his patriotic roles.

Manoj Bajpayee Condoles Manoj Kumar’s Passing

With the loss of Manoj Kumar Sahab, we bid farewell to a pillar of Hindi cinema. His art celebrated the spirit of India like no other. Deepest condolences to his family and countless admirers. #ManojKumar pic.twitter.com/mzHS4Qbaqu — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) April 4, 2025

Farhan Akhtar Thanks Manoj Kumar for His Immense Contribution to Indian Cinema

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

In his heartfelt video tribute, veteran actor Anupam Kher narrated a sweet memory of watching Manoj Kumar’s film “Upkaar.” He credited the late actor for instilling a deep love for the country within him. The ‘Special 26’ actor also recalled an old incident where he shared how he once visited Manoj Kumar's office in Mumbai in search of work. During the meeting, Manoj Kumar told him that his face had that spark and passion. Manoj clearly told him, "I'm not making anything these days, but don't settle for small roles; you deserve to play a big role."

Anupam Kher Shares His Fond Memories of Manoj Kumar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Sharing his video, Kher wrote for the caption, “Manoj Kumar ji has been a big contribution in my life! And will be. Their movies, his film songs not only entertained us but also instilled a beautiful spirit of patriotism. His films have been a big hand in my patriot. (sic) Manoj ji you were really great! Om Shanti! #ManojKumar #Upkaar #Shaheed #PurabPaschim #Kranti.” Ravikumar Menon, Veteran Tamil and Malayalam Actor, Dies at 71 in Chennai.

Other celebrities who paid tribute to the late legendary actor Manoj Kumar included Farah Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, and Jackie Shroff.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2025 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).