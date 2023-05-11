Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her debut on the red carpet of the prestigious 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The 76th edition will be held from May 16 to May 27 in France. She will be joining actress Anushka Sharma at the prestigious celebration. Manushi Chhillar Hot Photos in Calvin Klein! See Former Miss World Raise Temperature in Sexy Intimate Photoshoot.

Several Bollywood personalities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Sharmila Tagore, and Deepika Padukone, among others, have been part of the jury for the French festival.

Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Pooja Hegde, Hina Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Aditi Rao Hydari have also walked the red carpet. Manushi Chhillar Is Dating Businessman Nikhil Kamath – Reports.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manushi will be seen in Tehran next to John Abraham and Operation Valentine with Varun Tej, among many others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2023 04:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).