Amitabh Bachchan has shared a picture posing with his co-star on his latest post on social media. In the image, the actor is seen playing with a dog, holding its ears! "My costar Baat kuch bhi ho inke kaan khade ho jaate hai (say anything and his ears will stand up," Big B captioned the image. Amitabh Bachchan Is Out of Words To Say, Shares a ‘Nothing’ Tweet on Twitter Today.

The Bollywood veteran did not share details about what he was shooting for. Speaking about his work, the actor currently has "Brahmastra", "Chehre", "Jhund", "MayDay", "Goodbye" and a remake of the Hollywood film "The Intern" coming up. Amitabh Bachchan Has the Cutest Co-star on Shoot Today, Shares a Post With His ‘Pawdorable’ Buddy (View Pic).

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram Post Below:

Apart from all these projects, an untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone is also in works.

