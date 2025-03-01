Govinda has been in the spotlight for the past few days due to rumours of his divorce from Sunita Ahuja. Reports suggest that the couple is heading for a divorce after 37 years of marriage. However, an official statement from their lawyer confirmed that the couple has solved their differences and will not be proceeding with the divorce. Govinda also indirectly reacted to the rumours, saying, "There are only business talks going. I'm in the process of starting my films." Amid this, a video of Sunita Ahua has gone viral on social media where she revealed the reason why the couple is living separately. Govinda Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumours With Wife Sunita Ahuja After 37 Years of Marriage, Says THIS; Actor-Politician’s Niece Arti Singh Also Reacts.

Sunita Ahuja Reveals Reason Behind Not Living With Govinda

In a video going viral on social media, Sunita Ahuja opened up about the couple's separate living arrangement and said, "Alag alag rehte hai matlab, jab unhone (Govinda) politics join kiya tha, meri beti jawan ho rahi this, to saare karyakarta ghar pe aate the. Ab jawan beti hai, hum hai, hum shorts pehnke ghar mein ghoomte hai, toh islie humne saamne office liya tha. Humko, merko aur Govinda ko, is duniya mein agar koi alag kar de, kisi ka mai ka laal, to saamne aa jaye."

Sunita Ahuja Opens Up About Living Separately From Husband Govinda

Translations? "We live separately because when he joined politics, my daughter was growing up and the party workers used to visit our house. Now my daughter is grown and we roam around in our housein shorts, that's why we decided to get an office nearby. If anyone tries to separate me from Govinda, let that person face me." The video has gone viral across social media platforms. ‘Nikalti Nahi Wo Item’: Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja’s Old Video Talking About Extra-Marital Affairs Goes Viral Amid Their Divorce Rumours – WATCH.

Govinda, one of the biggest Bollywood stars of the 90s, married Sunita Ahuja in 1987. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Tina Ahuja, in 1988. They also have a son named Yashvardan.

