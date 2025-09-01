Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman is often seen attempting new adventures with his better half, Ankita Konwar. As she turned a year older on Sunday, Soman said that he is 'lucky to be a part of all' his wife does. Milind Soman Completes the Ironman Triathlon in Estonia With Wife Ankita Konwar: ‘It Is the Most Amazing Feeling’.

The Bajirao Mastani actor treated his InstaFam with some rare photos with Ankita over the years. His post also included a video of Soman tapping a foot with the birthday girl.

View Milind Soman's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

Wishing her on her 34th birthday, Soman penned on the photo-sharing app: "Happy 34th to @ankita_earthy !!! Cant believe you have spent a third of your entire life with me, how ???? To me it seems like yesterday when you were 22 and i saw you in Pasha and now i cant imagine being without you even for a moment. So proud and happy to see you do all that you do and so lucky to be a part of it. I know its going to be a fantastic year so yaaaaaaaaaaaaay have fun enjoy everything spread the love."

After being in a relationship for some time, Soman and Konwar finally got hitched in a private ceremony in Alibaug in April 2018.

On Tuesday, Soman informed the netizens that he had successfully completed the Ironman triathlon held in Estonia with his better half.

Posting a picture of the lovebirds flaunting their medals, accompanied by some other motivational photos and videos from the event, he expressed his excitement with the following words: "Aaaand weee did iiiiiit !!!! Ankita and i completed the Ironman 70.3 commonly known as the half Ironman in beautiful Tallinn, Estonia :) 1.9km swim in super cold water, freezing rainy weather throughout the 90km cycle ride and finally the 21km run on tired legs, but Ankita completed in a very good time of 7hrs 5min, so proud of her, and i (as usual) finished 5 seconds before the cutoff !!" Operation Sindoor: Actor-Model Milind Soman Stands Firm on ‘Zero Tolerance to Terrorism’, As He Salutes Indian Government and Armed Forces (View Post).

"Super fun, there really is nothing better than the contribution of endurance sport in the living of a fun life, and when you share it with your partner, it is the most amazing feeling...Thank you @ironmantri and @ironman_estonia for the experience of a lifetime!!! See you in the next one," the Emergency actor added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2025 04:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).