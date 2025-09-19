Shakti Shalini is one of the most anticipated projects from Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films' horror comedy universe. After the movie was officially announced, reports suggested that Kiara Advani would play the lead role in the film. Amid the massive buzz surrounding the movie, a latest media report suggests that Gen-Z star Aneet Padda, who rose to fame with her breakout role in MohitSuri's Saiyaara, has joined the film. The makers have now denied the rumours by sharing a statement on social media. ‘Stree 3′, ’Munjya 2′, ’Shakti Shalini’ and More New Titles Announced by Maddock Films for 2025 to 2028 Releases (View Post).

Aneet Padda NOT a Part of ‘Shakti Shaini’

Maddock Films took to their Instagram handle on Friday (September 19) and issued a statement, writing, "While we truly value the excitement surrounding our horror comedy universe, we want to make it absolutely clear that any reports regarding the casting of the upcoming chapters, including Shakti Shalini and Maha Munjya, are purely speculative. We urge the media to avoid misinformation and wait for official announcements from us."

Maddock Films Breaksilence on ‘Shakti Shalini’ Casting Rumours

A report in Pinkvilla stated that Saiyaara star Aneet Padda completed her look test for Shakti Shalini and will be playing the film's leading lady. The portal quoted a source saying, "Aneet Padda has been in discussions for Shakti Shalini for the last two months as Dinesh Vijan was on the lookout to infuse his universe with new energies. He loved Aneet's work in Saiyaara and has decided to mount the next chapter of the horro comedy universe on her."

What's Next for Aneet Padda?

A few weeks after the release of Saiyaara in July 2025, reports suggested that the 22-year-old actress would next be seen in a courtroom drama titled Nyaya. The series, also starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Arjun Mathur, will be directed by Nitya Mehra and Karan Kapadia. Reportedly, the OTT outing was shot a year before Saiyaara. ‘Nyaya’: ‘Saiyaara’ Star Aneet Padda To Play Courtroom Victim Fighting a Godman in Fatima Sana Shaikh and Arjun Mathur’s Upcoming Series? Here’s What We Know.

After delivering an INR 500 crore hit at such a young age in her big-screen debut, fans are eager to see more of Aneet Padda. In fact, they are even more excited to watch her take on different and challenging roles.

