Mother's Day 2020: Ayushmann Khurrana Sings a Beautiful Track Titled 'Maa' for this Special Day, Dedicates It to All the Moms 'Who Selflessly Shape Our Lives' (Watch Video)

May 8 is celebrated as Mother's Day around the world and it is that one special day when you celebrate and thank that one woman in your life who is the centre of your universe. Children often forget to recognise the sacrifices their mothers make while raising them with love and care and it's this special day when everyone makes sure they make their mothers feel special and thank them for all their contributions in making your life beautiful and safe. With coronavirus lockdown in place this year, we bet there won't be any outdoor celebrations but you can still make special something at home. Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana had promised that he'll be dropping a special track for this day and well, it's here. Mother’s Day 2020 Special: Ayushmann Khurrana to Launch the Single ‘Maa’ for All Moms!

Ayushmann took to Instagram to share a beautiful track dedicated not only to his Ma, but Mother's around the world. The actor is joined by composer-singer Rochak Kohli in the video. Sharing the same, Ayushmann wrote, "Here's something for all the Mothers out there who constantly and selflessly shape our lives and the world. This track has been composed by my dear talented friend @rochakkohli and lyrics are by my amazing nikka phraa @ghuggss. I’m fortunate we’ve been together since our formative years. You need extreme purity and sensitivity as an artiste to come up with such a creation. Thanks guys!"

Check Out the Song Here:

It is truly a beautiful dedication to all the mothers and the lyrics are just perfect. What better way to celebrate this day than to make your mom listen to this gem and let her known how thankful you are for her existence. Ayushmann's vocals make it even more amazing and we have to say it a perfect treat for Mother's day. Ayushmann Khurrana Says He Is Grateful to Bollywood for Welcoming an Outsider Like Him with Open Arms.

Ayushmann is known to be a writer himself and while he hasn't penned the lyrics for this song, we are sure the actor might be posting a beautiful shayari anytime soon to say something beautiful to all the mothers out there.