Mother’s Day 2020: Janhvi Kapoor Shares a Childhood Throwback Pic With Sridevi, Say ‘Won’t Share Mumma’s Huggies With Sis Khushi’

Janhvi Kapoor and Sridevi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actress Janhvi Kapoor shared a childhood photograph where she can be seen with her mother, the late superstar Sridevi, and sister Khushi. In the Instagram Stories picture, a toddler Khushi sits on her mother's lap while little Janhvi is close by. "TBT to when I didn't even want to share mumma's huggies with Khush," she wrote on the image. Recently, Janhvi shared a funny video of her sister trying her banana toffee sauce. Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana Khan Wishes Mom Gauri Khan on Mother’s Day Saying, ‘Kinda Mad That I Don’t Look Like You’ (View Post)

In the video, Khushi is seen trying out the dish prepared by Janhvi but it doesn't seem like she is too impressed. Janhvi then asks her if she likes it. Khushi softly asks for a plain banana. The actress wrote on the video: "Subtle rejection of my banana with toffee sauce." Mother’s Day 2020: Priyanka Chopra Says ‘Not Being Able to Celebrate With My Mother Or Mother-in-law Makes My Heart Heavy’ in an Emotional Video Post.

Check Out Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram Post for Mom Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram Post for Mom Sridevi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the film front, Janhvi will next be seen in "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", "RoohiAfza" "Takht" and "Dostana 2".p