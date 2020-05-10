Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Wishes Mom Gauri Khan on Mother's Day Saying, 'Kinda Mad That I Don’t Look Like You’ (View Post)

Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mother's Day which is celebrated on the second Sunday on May falls on May 10 this year. We have seen a host of celebrities sharing their adorable posts celebrating this special day. From throwback pictures from their childhood to heartfelt messages that will make you reach for the tissues, celebs made sure to make their mothers feel special today. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan also took to Instagram to wish mother, Gauri Khan on this special day and had a rather sweet thing to complain about. She shared a photo of Gauri with a message on her Instagram story. Suhana Khan's Monochrome Boomerang Is Glamorous and How!

Sharing a stunning picture of Gauri on her story, Suhana wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day Ma. Honestly kinda mad that I don’t look like you.” Well, anybody who knows the Khans, knows well that Suhana is a spitting image of her dad, Shah Rukh and looks like she wishes she looked more like her mother. We have to say, this was one of the sweetest Mother's day posts we saw today and we bet it resonated with many daughters who want to look just like their gorgeous mothers.

Check Out Suhana Khan's Instagram Story Here:

Gauri herself also earlier today, took to social media to share a picture with her kids Suhana, Aryan and AbRam. She captioned the picture as, "Maternal bonds" and also added a snap of herself with her mother in it. Suhana Khan Enjoys a Beautiful Sunset From Mannat Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pic).

Check Out Gauri Khan's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram Maternal bonds .. happy Mother’s Day . ❤️ A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on May 10, 2020 at 1:19am PDT

This year mother's day for many is different given that the coronavirus lockdown situation continues and hence several people are stranded away from their mothers. Social media sure has been a great way for everyone to connect for this special day and hence several celebs who are away from home, made sure to send out beautiful messages through it.