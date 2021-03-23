With things getting back to normal amid the pandemic, even many films are releasing in theatres with an aim to revive the business. The latest movie that is running on the big screens is Sanjay Gupta directorial Mumbai Saga. Starring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi and Kajal Aggarwal, the flick has been performing decently at the ticket window. The box office figures also had shown an upward trend on day 3. But now, going by the numbers of day 4, the collection is not that great. Mumbai Saga Box Office Collection Day 3: John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi’s Film Shows a Jump, Mints Rs 8.74 Crore in its First Weekend.

Monday i.e day 4 for the film was basically the litmus test, and unfortunately, it has not been able to beat its Sunday collection. Breaking the total, on the opening day MG earned Rs 2.82 crore, on day two and three it minted Rs 2.40 crore and Rs 3.52 crore respectively. Finally, on day 4 it has churned Rs 1.49 crore, which is the lowest figure until now. Mumbai Saga Review: Netizens Hail John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi’s Performances in the Gangster Film!

Check Out Mumbai Saga's Box Office Collection:

#MumbaiSaga stays steady on Day 4 [Mon]... Decline on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri]: 47.16%... Needs to maintain the momentum from Tue-Thu... Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.52 cr, Mon 1.49 cr. Total: ₹ 10.23 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 23, 2021

With this, the total of the movie stands at Rs 10.23 crore. Meanwhile, apart from the leads, the movie also stars Suniel Shetty and Rohit Roy in key roles. Mumbai Saga tells the story of Bombay and how the mills in the city get shut and destroyed to be made into high-rise buildings. The film was released in theatres on March 19. Stay tuned!

