A shocking video of veteran singer Udit Narayan has gone viral amid the ongoing concert craze in India. The footage, filmed during a live performance, shows him singing "Tip Tip Barsa Paani" on stage when he unexpectedly leans in to kiss female fans waiting for selfies. The clip doesn’t end there, as the situation escalates when Uditji urges a bouncer to let another fan take a selfie and then kisses her passionately. The controversial clip has sparked widespread online discussion and criticism, drawing significant attention from social media users. The incident has left many stunned. Check it out. Udit Narayan Reflects on Narrow Escape From Fire in His Mumbai Building, Shares Challenge of Evacuating His 108-Year-Old Mother.

Udit Narayan Kisses Female Fans During Gig in Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unedit Narayan (@uneditnarayan)

