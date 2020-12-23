We all were very confused when paps spotted Kartik Aaryan's statue at different places in Mumbai. he finally revealed the secret behind it and told his fans that he will soon be seen in a music video. Earlier, the actor shared a first look video of his song "Nachunga Aise" with his Insta fam and now is increasing the excitement by sharing the teaser of the song. Kartik took to Instagram a few hours ago and shared a sneak peek of his groovy song. Kartik Aaryan Moves On To Dostana 2 But Not Without His Woh Ananya Panday.

The small teaser feature Kartik Aaryan's animated self grooving to some upbeat music. The background is very vibrant and will set you in the mood to welcome 2021 with full zest. This is a new avatar of Kartik Aaryan that we will get to see. Along with that, nothing as such has been done in the music space and hence Kartik is quite excited to show what he has been up to. The song will be out tomorrow.

Kartik Aaryan sure has opted for a contemporary and an uber-cool way to make his debut in the music-video world. The video of "Nachunga Aise" is conceptualized and directed by Om Raut. The song is produced by music mogul Bhushan Kumar and sung by Milind Gaba. The lyrics of the songs are penned by Asli Gold. Akshay Kumar Out, Kartik Aaryan In to Play 'Raju' in Hera Pheri 3? Fans Say 'Hope Not!'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has kickstarted the shoot of his forthcoming film titled Dhamaka, directed by Ram Madhvani. Sharing his excitement about the film, the actor in a statement had said, "This for me is a miracle script and had me on the edge of my seat all through the narration. I knew this is the script that would give me the opportunity to explore a different side of me as an actor."

He added, "I can’t wait to transport myself to Ram sir’s world and see his vision translate on the big screen. This is also the first time I am collaborating with Ronnie and RSVP, and I am looking forward to this journey." The actor will essay the role of a journalist in the film.

