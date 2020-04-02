Nafisa Ali On Not Getting Groceries and Medicines in Goa in COVID-19 Lockdown : I’m a Cancer survivor, I Need to Eat Proper Food

Nafisa Ali (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Coronavirus outbreak has got everyone in the state of panic and worry, with increasing cases in India. Amid this, Bollywood actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi has made a rather sad revelation. The actress recently stated that she is unable to reach out to the essential services like groceries and medicines while she is staying in Morjim, Goa. She also pointed out that she is a cancer survivor. Not just that, her niece also was recently tested positive of COVID-19 but recovered. Vistara Alerts Passengers of March 22 Mumbai-Goa Flight UK861 After One Passenger Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Tells Them to Report to Health Authorities Immediately.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, The Life In a Metro actress said, "The groceries shops are shut for the last six days. I’m a cancer survivor; I need to eat proper food. I’ve been eating just dry ration for the past many days — there are no vegetable, no fruits. We’re so cut off. I’m in Morjim and people here are having a terrible time. It’s only in Panjim that the situation is fine. My heart goes out to everyone."

She further added, "My grandchildren’s schools were shut so my daughter was anyway scared for my health and so she asked me to come to Goa. And then there was the lockdown and everything is shut here. All my medicines are finishing. The courier services are not working so I can’t have them delivered from elsewhere. So what option so I have now? I’m not taking any medicines, which is not good for my health."

It is indeed an unfortunate situation for Nafisa. Now that the actress has made her complaints public, we hope that she gets necessary services sooner. Meanwhile, other Bollywood actors is on a spree to make people aware about the importance of staying at home and washing hands regularly.