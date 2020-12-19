Neha Kakkar has been surprising her fans with one announcement after another. After getting married to Rohanpreet Singh in October, the singer shocked everyone when she posted a picture flaunting her baby bump. Her fans were elated to know that Neha is all set to embark on a new journey and congratulated the duo on the good news. However, all this was a publicity stunt for their new song titled "Khyaal Rakhya Kar." Neha Kakkar Shares A Pic With Rohanpreet Singh Flaunting Baby Bump! Is The Newly Married Singer Pregnant?

Neha shared the same poster that she had shared yesterday but now with an edited background. Neha can be seen in a dungaree flaunting her baby bump while Rohan is hugging her from the back. The two are all smiles in the new poster of the song. With this, Neha also revealed that the song will be out on December 22.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

Earlier when Neha had posted the picture with the baby bump, many celebrities including Kapil Sharma, Jay Bhanushali, Urvashi Rautela congratulated the couple on the good news. Rohanpreet dropped a comment saying, "Ab Toh Kuch Zyada Hi Khyaal Rakhna Parhega Nehuuuu (I will have to be more caring now), while Neha's brother Tony wrote, "Main mama ban jaaunga (I am going to be an uncle)". Neha Kakkar Expecting First Child With Rohanpreet Singh! Jay Bhanushali, Tony Kakkar, Harshdeep Kaur Congratulate The Parents-To-Be.

Neha and Rohanpreet met on the sets of her song "Nehu Ka Vyah" which was a wedding-themed music video. The two fell in love instantly and promptly decided to get married. The couple got hitched in October and went on a honeymoon to Dubai.

