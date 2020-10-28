Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married on October 24, 2020, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in Delhi. The wedding of this lovely couple was attended by family members and close friends. Pictures and videos of the duo taking pheras in the gurudwara had gone viral. NehuPreet, as this couple is fondly called by fans, were all smiles amid their wedding rituals. Fans were eagerly waiting for the newly married couple to share some lovely pictures from their wedding day and here they are! The husband and wife duo have shared some beautiful pictures on their respective Instagram handles and we must say, they look like one dreamy couple. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh Are Officially Married, Take Pheras In Gurudwara (Watch Video).

Fans of Rohanpreet Singh and Neha Kakkar would not be able to take their eyes off from this husband and wife duo. The latest pictures show them in the outfit that they opted for the Anand Karaj ceremony. The two complimented each other in the bridal outfit designed by Sabyasachi. In few other pictures you can see the couple exchanging garlands and those candid moments have been beautifully captured. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh Marriage: Pictures and Videos from the Newlyweds Lavish Wedding Reception Go Viral!

#NehuDaVyah

The Happy Couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohanpreet Singh (@rohanpreetsingh) on Oct 27, 2020 at 8:42pm PDT

NehuPreet Back To Bay

The grand wedding reception of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh took place on October 26. After the four-day long wedding celebration, the couple has returned back to the city. Pictures of the two dressed in casual avatars took the internet by storm. Fans are happy to see NehuPreet back in bay!

