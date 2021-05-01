Singer Neha Kakkar on Saturday shared throwback pictures from the time she used to be fitter. The actor posted a series of pictures on Instagram, where she is dressed in a white and green suit. She paired this up with a heavy necklace and earrings, which she revealed were gifted by her mother-in-law. Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar Is Excited About the Upcoming Ramnavmi Special Episode of the Show.

She wrote about how she used to be slimmer back then, only a few months ago. "Jab Main Patli Hua Karti Thi, Few Months back! #WhenIUsedToBeThin #NehaKakkar #NehuDiaries," she wrote. Neha has been trying to shed the kilos and has been keeping her fans updated about her workout regime. She took to social media to post a video of her working out a few days back. Aur Pyaar Karna Hai Teaser: Neha Kakkar And Guru Randhawa's Romantic Track Is A Soothing Melody With A Promise Of A Tragic Love Story (Watch Video).

Check Out Neha Kakkar's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

Meanwhile, the singer has put out her new a music video "Majaneya", featuring celebrity couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

