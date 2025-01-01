Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, acclaimed for his unconventional storytelling in films like Gangs of Wasseypur and DevD, recently talked about his decision to leave Mumbai in 2025, citing mounting disillusionment with the Bollywood industry. In a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Kashyap revealed his growing frustration with the industry's fixation on profit margins and commercial success. He also shared his opinion over filmmaker S Shankar's views on his upcoming film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan. Aaliyah Kashyap and Beau Shane Gregoire Dazzle in Green Floral Ethnic Outfits for Their Engagement Ceremony! (View Pics).

Anurag Kashyap Wants to Leave Mumbai and Relocate to the South

In the interview, Anurag Kashyap expressed deep "disgust" over the state of Bollywood, lamenting that the true joy of filmmaking has been "sucked out" due to the industry's increasing focus on marketing and commercial viability rather than creativity. "I am going to the South. I want to go where there is stimulation. Otherwise, I will die as an old man. I am so disappointed and disgusted by my own industry. I am disgusted by the mindset." Kashyap added. He emphasised, "That’s why I want to move out. Literally, next year, I’m leaving Mumbai." ‘RIP Letter’: Ram Charan’s Fan Threatens To Commit Suicide Over Delay in ‘Game Changer’ Trailer Update.

Watch Anurag Kashyap's Full Interview Below:

Anurag Kashyap Disagrees With S Shankar

Anurag Kashyap didn’t entirely praise the South Indian film industry. Reflecting on a recent statement by filmmaker S Shankar, who described his upcoming Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer as crafted to cater to how audiences consume Instagram Reels, Kashyap expressed scepticism. He confessed uncertainty about Shankar's comment but warned that once filmmakers begin focusing solely on audience expectations, they set themselves on a path to decline. Kashyap remarked that directors like Shankar, whom he once regarded as 'chefs' of cinema, have now become mere 'caterers,' reducing creativity to mere consumerism.

For the unversed, Anurag Kashyap recently made headlines for his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap’s wedding to longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire on December 12, 2024.

