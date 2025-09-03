The much-anticipated trailer of Nishaanchi, marking the Bollywood debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, dropped today. The trailer instantly caught the attention of audiences, setting social media abuzz with chatter about the newcomer’s raw screen presence and rugged persona. ‘Nishaanchi’ Full Music Album Out: From Arijit Singh’s ‘Birwa’ to Manan Bhardwaj’s ‘Jhule Jhule Paalna’, 15 Songs Set Stage for Anurag Kashyap’s Upcoming Entertainer.

Fans were quick to crown Aaishvary as the new face of grit and masculinity in Bollywood. One viral reaction read: “Aaishvary Thackeray’s debut in Nishaanchi trailer leaves fans saying: ‘Kadak, rugged, THE MAN!’” Another comment that perfectly summed up the buzz declared: “#AaishvaryThackeray in #Nishaanchi trailer serving nothing but asli man energy.”

The reactions kept pouring in, with one user tweeting, “Kadak, rugged, THE MAN! #AaishvaryThackeray owns the #Nishaanchi trailer,” while another added, “Brooo the grit + masculinity in #AaishvaryThackeray >>> he really made his presence felt in #Nishaanchi trailer.”

In addition to praising Aaishvary’s explosive entry, netizens showered love on the film’s direction, writing, and cast. A user posted, “"Anurag Kashyap" is back #Nishaanchi trailer is out & looks exactly like AK rooted ganster masala film. Fantastic cast with exciting new faces. #Kumudmishra's class #AdityaThakrey & #vedikapinto a new fresh jodi to watch out#AnuragKashyap."

Someone else chimed in, saying, "Arey hamare hormones ka bhi harmonium baj Gaya!#Nishaanchi Trailer is PROMISING with the lavish direction of the OG #AnuragKashyap. Cast is Bombarding. Lagta hai ab firse garda udega!!! In Cinemas on 19th September 2025... Be ready for Kashyap's Mad Mad World.... #NishaanchiTrailer."

A fan highlighted, "From the mind of @anuragkashyap72 and written by @varungrover comes #Nishaanchi — a gripping crime drama about two brothers on opposite paths. Trailer out now!"

Watch the Trailer of ‘Nishaanchi’:

With his unconventional debut, Aaishvary seems to have struck the right chord, positioning himself as a strong new entrant and the man amongst the boys to watch out for in the industry. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Nishaanchi promises a gritty, action-packed narrative that highlights raw intensity and a fresh on-screen energy. Nishaanchi is all set to hit theatres on September 19.

