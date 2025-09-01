Amazon MGM Studios India and Zee Music Co today launched the official music album of Nishaanchi, the highly anticipated theatrical film directed by Anurag Kashyap. Featuring 15 original songs that span from peppy, high-energy numbers to soulful ballads capturing themes of love, rebellion, and raw intensity, the album reflects the film’s unapologetic spirit - offering a song for every mood and moment. ‘Nishaanchi’: Anurag Kashyap Reveals How Bala and Dhanush Changed His Filmmaking Vision.

Bringing together an eclectic mix of celebrated and emerging musical talents, Nishaanchi’s soundtrack features compositions by Anurag Saikia, Manan Bhardwaj, Dhruv Ghanekar, Aaishvary Thackeray, and Nishikar Chhibber, with beautiful and playful lyrics penned by Shashwat Dwivedi, Manan Bharadwaj, Dr Sagar, Aaishvary Thackeray, Pyarelal Yadav, Varun Grover, and Renu Chhibber.

Lending their voices to this diverse album are Arijit Singh, Madhubanti Bagchi, Manan Bharadwaj, Prajakta Shukare, Himani Kapoor, Bhupesh Singh, Rahul Yadav, Vijay Lal Yadav, Aaishvary Thackeray, Upendra Yadav, Shreya Sundararaman, Sukanya Das, Devender Kumar, Vandana Sinha, Kalpana Patowary, Alaaya Ghanekar, and Amaala Ghanekar, each adding their own soul and texture to the music.

The music album of Nishaanchi is more than just a soundtrack—it is the heartbeat of the film. Bold, raw, and unyielding, it lives and breathes like a character in its own right, echoing the spirit of the city and its people. From the thumka-worthy energy of “Saram Lagela” to the melodious “Birwa” by Arijit Singh, the earthy charm of “Pigeon Kabootar,” and the folk-infused “Jhule Jhule Paalna,” each track carries its own distinct identity while coming together to craft a powerful musical narrative. With earlier releases like the soulful “Neend Bhi Teri” and the desi-flavoured “Dear Country” already striking a chord with listeners, the album promises an unforgettable sonic experience.

Sharing his experience on singing “Birwa,” Arijit Singh said, “'Birwa' is a song that stays with you. For me, singing it was like living the emotion, and that honesty reaches the listener too.”

‘Nishaanchi’ Full Music Jukebox

Anurag Saikia, one of the composers for Nishaanchi, shared, “Composing for Nishaanchi has been a truly special journey. Each song has its own world, yet they all belong to the same story. ‘Filam Dekho’ was born out of pure experimentation, an uninhibited jam with Shashwat Dwivedi and Madhubanti Bagchi. It felt so true to the film that it naturally became the title track, an invitation for the audience to step into the magic of cinema. ‘Birwa,’ on the other hand, is the complete opposite, grounded, soulful and incredibly close to my heart. Dr Sagar wrote something so powerful and having Arijit Singh bring it to life made it even more special. We spent days together just trying to find the perfect tone, never rushing, because the idea was not just to ‘make a song,’ but to create something that stays with people. And with Anurag Kashyap, the brief was as open as it gets, ‘do whatever your heart feels.’ That kind of freedom is rare, and it makes you want to give your absolute best.” 'Nishaanchi' Song 'Jhule Jhule Paalna': Folk Roots Meet Contemporary Sounds in This Lullaby From Anurag Kashyap's Upcoming Entertainer.

Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films, Nishaanchi features debutant Aaishvary Thackeray in a dynamic double role, alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra. Written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag Kashyap, this masala entertainer - packed with action, humour, and drama - hits theatres across India on September 19, 2025.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)