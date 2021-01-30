Actress Nora Fatehi is back on the music video track, striking a drop-dead gorgeous image in the first look of Sachet and Paramparas upcoming single, Chhod Denge. The song talks of heartbreak and revenge, and the colour theme is suitably red. The mood is augmented by Nora's aggressive body language and get-up in the video. 4-Year-Old Taimur Gets Marriage Proposal From Nora Fatehi And His Mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Left Speechless

Nora, who has emerged as Bollywood's chosen dancing star lately, in special dance numbers of films as well as music videos, sports multiple looks ranging from glamorous to ethereal to intense for Sachet-Parampara's video.

The singer-composer duo of Sachet and Parampara shot to fame last year with their song Bekhayali in the Shahid Kapoor hit Kabir Singh. The pair subsequently have got married in November last year. Their new song Chhod denge is shot across Rajasthan, and the music video is directed by Arvindr Khaira.

