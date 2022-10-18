Om Puri, a legendary actor is no more with us. All we are left with is a plethora of his films to realise what an acting genius he was. Puri was not bound by the medium. Be it TV or movies, this man had been exemplary in his craft. There is an immense depth in the way he used to present his characters and articulate his deliveries. For us, his narration for Mr Yogi and his whacky corrupt politician act in Kakaji Kahin will always stand out as the best pieces. Narendra Jha in Saaho, Sridevi in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, Om Puri in Salman Khan's Tubelight & Other Celebs' Posthumous Movie Appearances.

But what many often forget is Om Puri made India global in the entertainment industry much before Priyanka Chopra made her career there. Puri's contribution to the British Film Industry has been immense and so, the British Empire honoured him with their prestigious Officer Of The Order title.

Om Puri was honoured with title in 2004 for his work in Jewel in the Crown, Gandhi, City of Joy and Canterbury Tales, among many others. Speaking to BBC back in the day, an elated Puri said, "I am very happy and grateful. I have been working [in British films] for the past 10 years. It is generous of them to give me this honour even though I am not a citizen." Om Puri Birth Anniversary: From Tamas To Kakaji Kahin - Five Shows Of The Actor That Made Television A Better Place.

It therefore is quite saddening to know that Om Puri is no more alive to regale us with his fantastic performances which won laurels around the world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2022 12:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).